Future of Flint water in the air as deadline to decide looms closer
Mayor Karen Weaver says city council has received "more than enough time and information" to decide the future of Flint's drinking water despite claims from council members that they need more details on the proposed deal. Following a warning from the state Department of Environmental Quality threatening Flint with legal action if a water contract is not approved by Monday, June 26, Weaver called a press conference in her office where she said the time is now for the council to approve a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority.
