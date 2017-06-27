Flint's Johnny Manuel slays Whitney Houston song on 'America's Got Talent'

A standing ovation from the crowd and judges came for Flint native Johnny Manuel at the end of his performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" that aired Tuesday night on the NBC reality show "America's Got Talent." Manuel spoke with judge Simon Cowell ahead of the performance, mentioning his signing to a record label around the age of 14 that wound up not working out at day's end.

