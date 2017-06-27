Flint's Johnny Manuel slays Whitney Houston song on 'America's Got Talent'
A standing ovation from the crowd and judges came for Flint native Johnny Manuel at the end of his performance of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" that aired Tuesday night on the NBC reality show "America's Got Talent." Manuel spoke with judge Simon Cowell ahead of the performance, mentioning his signing to a record label around the age of 14 that wound up not working out at day's end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 23
|gAIL
|307
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC