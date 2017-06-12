Flint protestors demand faster pipe replacement
A group marched on Governor Rick Snyder's office Tuesday to call for faster work fixing Flint's water system. About 50 demonstrators delivered more than 11 hundred empty water bills with messages from Flint residents curled inside each one.
