Flint police to spearhead probe on councilman's pawned city laptop

Despite offers from outside agencies to investigate whether crimes were committed when a councilman allegedly pawned his city-owned laptop for a $100 loan, the investigation will remain within the Flint Police Department. On Friday, June 9, the department released a statement explaining that because allegations against 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays directly relate to his official service to the city of Flint, the alleged pawn deal probe will remain within the city.

