Flint police to spearhead probe on councilman's pawned city laptop
Despite offers from outside agencies to investigate whether crimes were committed when a councilman allegedly pawned his city-owned laptop for a $100 loan, the investigation will remain within the Flint Police Department. On Friday, June 9, the department released a statement explaining that because allegations against 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays directly relate to his official service to the city of Flint, the alleged pawn deal probe will remain within the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC