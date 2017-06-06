Flint official used racial slur, blam...

Flint official used racial slur, blamed water crisis on blacks who a dona t pay their billsa

In recorded conversations with an advocacy journalist last month, a public official in Flint, Mich., blamed the city's ongoing water crisis on black people who “don't pay their bills.” Phil Stair, the sales manager for a county agency that manages tax-foreclosed homes, used the racial slur “n - ,” according to the recordings published to an online blog on Sunday. “Believe me,” Stair, who is white, said.

