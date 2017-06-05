Flint official blames water crisis on f*cking n*****s' who...

Flint residents hold bottles full of contaminated water during a news conference after attending a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing --AFP An official with a publicly funded land bank in Flint, Michigan, blamed the city's water crisis on "f*cking n*****s" who fail to pay their bills. Audio recordings made by an environmental activist appear to show Phil Stair, sales manager for the Genesee County Land Bank, using racial slurs and blaming poor residents for rising water costs, reported Truth Against The Machine .

