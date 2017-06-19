Flint mayor urges council to approve ...

Flint mayor urges council to approve deal to stay with GLWA

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and City Attorney Angela Wheeler respond to the city council's concern about a lack of information about GLWA deal Flint's mayor is the latest to call on the city council to sign-off on a plan to keep Flint's tap water flowing from Detroit. Back in April, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver announced she wanted her city to continue to get its tap water from the Great Lakes Water Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jun 13 yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC