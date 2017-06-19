Flint mayor urges council to approve deal to stay with GLWA
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and City Attorney Angela Wheeler respond to the city council's concern about a lack of information about GLWA deal Flint's mayor is the latest to call on the city council to sign-off on a plan to keep Flint's tap water flowing from Detroit. Back in April, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver announced she wanted her city to continue to get its tap water from the Great Lakes Water Authority.
