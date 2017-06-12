Flint mayor encourages community to c...

Flint mayor encourages community to come together to clean up city

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

As part of a newly-introduced " beautification initiative ," the mayor's office will host a community clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, focusing on Saginaw Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Following the clean-up, the city will host a "community celebration" at Flint City Hall from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. According to a release from city spokeswoman Kristin Moore, Weaver and community leaders are urging residents, businesses and churches to form cleanup teams and adopt a block along the targeted streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr ThomasA 20,936
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Tue yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC