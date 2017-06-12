Flint mayor encourages community to come together to clean up city
As part of a newly-introduced " beautification initiative ," the mayor's office will host a community clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, focusing on Saginaw Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Following the clean-up, the city will host a "community celebration" at Flint City Hall from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. According to a release from city spokeswoman Kristin Moore, Weaver and community leaders are urging residents, businesses and churches to form cleanup teams and adopt a block along the targeted streets.
