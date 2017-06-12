Flint doctor Bobby Mukkamala elected to AMA board of trustees
S. Bobby Mukkamala, MD, a board-certified otolaryngologist was elected to the American Medical Association board of trustees on Tuesday, June 13. A graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, he is in solo, private practice in Flint. "I'm honored to be selected by my peers to join AMA leadership as we fight to maintain and improve access to health care for all Americans," Mukkamala said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|bill
|20,937
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC