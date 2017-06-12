Flint doctor Bobby Mukkamala elected ...

Flint doctor Bobby Mukkamala elected to AMA board of trustees

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

S. Bobby Mukkamala, MD, a board-certified otolaryngologist was elected to the American Medical Association board of trustees on Tuesday, June 13. A graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, he is in solo, private practice in Flint. "I'm honored to be selected by my peers to join AMA leadership as we fight to maintain and improve access to health care for all Americans," Mukkamala said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr bill 20,937
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jun 13 yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC