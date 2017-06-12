Flint doctor Bobby Mukkamala elected to AMA board of trustees

S. Bobby Mukkamala, MD, a board-certified otolaryngologist was elected to the American Medical Association board of trustees on Tuesday, June 13. A graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, he is in solo, private practice in Flint. "I'm honored to be selected by my peers to join AMA leadership as we fight to maintain and improve access to health care for all Americans," Mukkamala said.

