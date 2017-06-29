Flint councilwoman asks Gov. Snyder to broker new water deal with GLWA
A city councilwoman says Gov. Rick Snyder should broker a new month-to-month contract between Flint and the Great Lakes Water Authority, and pay for upgrades that would allow the city get water from the Karegnondi Water Authority in the future.
