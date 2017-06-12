Flint councilman gets 60 days in jail for marijuana use

The attorney for Flint Councilman Wantwaz Davis has filed an emergency appeal after Davis was sentenced to 60 days in jail for using marijuana in violation of his probation. Ward councilman was remanded to jail by Genesee District Judge David J. Goggins on Thursday, June 15, because of he tested positive for marijuana which was a probation violation, Davis' attorney Bruce Leach said.

