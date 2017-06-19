Flint City Council delays vote on GLWA agreement, defying state and mayor
A master agreement includes a provision that would tie the city of Flint to the Great Lakes Water Authority for i ts drinking water for the next 30 years. Flint has been getting its tap water from GLWA since October, 2015, when it switched off the Flint River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Fri
|American_Infidel
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Fri
|gAIL
|307
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC