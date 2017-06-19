Flint City Council delays vote on GLW...

Flint City Council delays vote on GLWA agreement, defying state and mayor

A master agreement includes a provision that would tie the city of Flint to the Great Lakes Water Authority for i ts drinking water for the next 30 years. Flint has been getting its tap water from GLWA since October, 2015, when it switched off the Flint River.

