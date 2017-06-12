Flint city council delays decision on...

Flint city council delays decision on extending GLWA tap water contract

The Flint city council Monday night delayed a vote on extending the contract with the city's drinking water supplier. Flint has been getting its tap water from the Great Lakes Water Authority since October, 2015.

