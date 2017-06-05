Flint airport reopens after suspicious bag left in terminal
About 200 passengers who were aboard two different planes waited for around an hour while state and federal authorities searched the airport with K-9s, according to Airport Director Craig Williams. The evacuation took place just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, after a man left a bag unattended with miscellaneous electronic devices inside.
