Flint airport officer stabbed during attack out of hospital
In this undated photo released by the FBI, Amor Ftouhi is shown. Ftouhi, a Canadian man, shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., on Wednesday, June, 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 23
|gAIL
|307
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC