Flint airport director: Maintenance worker saved stabbed officera s life
The director of the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, believes a maintenance worker saved the life of the airport police officer who was stabbed in the neck during an attack Wednesday that is being investigated as an act of terrorism. The maintenance worker, who was not identified, jumped in and helped restrain the attacker, who allegedly assaulted airport police officer Lt.
