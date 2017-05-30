Flint agency official resigns over racial slur

PICTURED: The 45-year-old Army veteran who barged into his former workplace two months after being fired and shot dead five of his ex-coworkers before committing suicide Ex-assistant tells court how Bill Cosby forced her to swallow a white pill, she lost consciousness and then found herself on his bed, her dress pulled up, her breasts exposed - and the comedian lying behind her making 'grunting sounds' Bill Maher will NOT be fired from HBO and will be back on set hosting 'Real Time' this Friday despite outrage over 'house n*****' comment Could we soon REVERSE death? US company to start trials 'reawakening the dead' in Latin America 'in a few months' - and this is how they'll do it Bill Cosby says his TV daughter Keshia Knight Pulliam 'came to court to hear the truth' and posts a photo of them together on day one of sex assault trial The moment hero waiter threw his weight against ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.