Federal Flint water lawsuit allowed to continue against state officials, city
A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit alleging the City of Flint and top state water officials violated Flint residents' "bodily integrity" by exposing them to lead-contaminated water and hiding the contamination may move forward in court. Late on Monday, June 5, Detroit U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy issued a 101-page opinion granting Flint residents Shari Guertin, her minor child, and Diogenes Muse-Cleveland permission to move forward in the suit against the City of Flint; its former emergency managers Darnell Earley and Jerry Ambrose; former Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft; and eight former state Department of Environmental Quality employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC