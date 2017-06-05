Federal Flint water lawsuit allowed t...

Federal Flint water lawsuit allowed to continue against state officials, city

A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit alleging the City of Flint and top state water officials violated Flint residents' "bodily integrity" by exposing them to lead-contaminated water and hiding the contamination may move forward in court. Late on Monday, June 5, Detroit U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy issued a 101-page opinion granting Flint residents Shari Guertin, her minor child, and Diogenes Muse-Cleveland permission to move forward in the suit against the City of Flint; its former emergency managers Darnell Earley and Jerry Ambrose; former Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft; and eight former state Department of Environmental Quality employees.

