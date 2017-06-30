'Endangering Public Health:' Michigan Sues Flint In Ongoing Water Crisis
The move comes after the Flint City Council refused to approve a contract for a long-term clean water source in Detroit, writes the Globe. Questions about the health of the majority-Black city's residents have been raised since the water crisis began in early 2014 when state-appointed financial managers switched the city's water source to the Flint River.
