Eight stories in the news for today, June 22
U.S. authorities have charged a Quebec man in the stabbing of a security officer at an airport in Flint, Michigan. Officials allege Amor Ftouhi, 49, yelled "Allahu akbar" as he stabbed the officer, who is in stable condition.
