Downed power lines shut down northbound and southbound I-75 near Flint
Downed power lines have led to traffic being stopped Sunday afternoon on northbound and southbound Interstate 75 in Flint Township. The interstate closure at Bristol Road was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18. There was no immediate word available on what led to the downed lines.
