Dave Chappelle gives $50,000 to Flint after skipping 2016 benefit

Comedian Dave Chappelle left a lot of people smiling when he donated all proceeds from his latest stand-up show to Flint, Mich.- a year after he skipped a benefit event for the city to attend the Oscars instead. The funnyman performed in Flint on Wednesday evening, and during the show he told the crowd he was giving the $50,000 he earned that night to a local foundation, TMZ reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.