Dave Chappelle Donates $50,000 From Michigan Show to Flint Foundation
Dave Chappelle is putting his money where his mouth is and donating $50,000 to a local Flint, Michigan foundation. The comedian donated all of the proceeds from his June 7 comedy show in Flint to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint , TMZ reports .
