Dave Chappelle Donates $50,000 From M...

Dave Chappelle Donates $50,000 From Michigan Show to Flint Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

Dave Chappelle is putting his money where his mouth is and donating $50,000 to a local Flint, Michigan foundation. The comedian donated all of the proceeds from his June 7 comedy show in Flint to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint , TMZ reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr ThomasA 20,926
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC