Crowds gathered for second annual Flint Feastival
With stomachs filled and ears listening to live music, beer flowed at the second annual Flint Feastival at the Flint Farmers' Market on Saturday, June 10. Owners of the Stine's BBQ food truck served about 75 customers before 2 p.m., said Perry and Ernestine Lee, of Flint. "We sold a lot of corned beef, pulled pork sandwiches and ribs," said Perry Lee.
