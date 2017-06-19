Court says verdict in Iowa lottery ri...

Court says verdict in Iowa lottery rigging case was flawed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a lottery security expert charged with attempting to claim a $16.5 million Iowa jackpot that he rigged. The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a lottery security expert charged with attempting to claim a $16.5 million Iowa jackpot that he rigged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec... 2 hr American_Infidel 1
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 10 hr gAIL 307
News Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air... Thu Funny Thing 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri... Jun 18 Teyla 3
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC