Council approves short-term Flint water contract following fiery debate

After a night of explosive exchanges between council members, the public -- and, at one point, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver -- Flint City Council voted to extend the city's contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority to September. The council meeting was held on Monday, June 26 -- the deadline set by the state Department of Environmental Quality for Flint to approve a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority , provide an alternative long-term water plan or face legal action.

