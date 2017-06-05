Boxer's uncle charged after opponent is hit in ring
A boxer's uncle, who is also his trainer, has been charged with assault after he was seen on video punching his nephew's opponent in the ring after a fight. A spokesman for the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office says Leon Lawson Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was charged with assault.
