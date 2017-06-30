Backers drop off Weaver recall petition signatures with county clerk
Recall organizer Arthur Woodson carries in a box with signed petitions to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver into the Genesee County clerk's office This afternoon, recall campaign organizers dropped off nearly nine thousand petition signatures with the Genesee County clerk's office. If there are enough valid signatures, Flint residents could vote as early as November on the recall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|Jim bob
|312
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Jun 23
|American_Infidel
|1
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC