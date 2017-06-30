Backers drop off Weaver recall petiti...

Backers drop off Weaver recall petition signatures with county clerk

Recall organizer Arthur Woodson carries in a box with signed petitions to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver into the Genesee County clerk's office This afternoon, recall campaign organizers dropped off nearly nine thousand petition signatures with the Genesee County clerk's office. If there are enough valid signatures, Flint residents could vote as early as November on the recall.

