Apologies demanded from Steve Harvey ...

Apologies demanded from Steve Harvey after Flint comment

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, in a move to expand its growing reach into groceries. Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, in a move to expand its growing reach into groceries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr bill 20,937
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jun 13 yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC