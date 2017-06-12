Ann Arbor school creates award honori...

Ann Arbor school creates award honoring student who died of pneumonia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Seventh grader Sophie Schrag accepts the Anna LeFort Kindness Award given by Alex LeFort, Fran LeFort and Mike LeFort during the school's annual talent show on Friday, June 9 at Forsythe Middle School. Seventh grader Sophie Schrag accepts the Anna LeFort Kindness Award given by Alex LeFort, Fran LeFort and Mike LeFort during the school's annual talent show on Friday, June 9 at Forsythe Middle School.( ANN ARBOR, MI - A talent show at Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor last week served a special purpose: honoring a seventh grader who died in April of complications from pneumonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 13 hr yoga boy 69 302
Michael Moore Jun 10 annoying commenter 2
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Jun 5 Jasmine Washington 123
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr '17 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC