Ann Arbor school creates award honoring student who died of pneumonia
Seventh grader Sophie Schrag accepts the Anna LeFort Kindness Award given by Alex LeFort, Fran LeFort and Mike LeFort during the school's annual talent show on Friday, June 9 at Forsythe Middle School. Seventh grader Sophie Schrag accepts the Anna LeFort Kindness Award given by Alex LeFort, Fran LeFort and Mike LeFort during the school's annual talent show on Friday, June 9 at Forsythe Middle School.( ANN ARBOR, MI - A talent show at Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor last week served a special purpose: honoring a seventh grader who died in April of complications from pneumonia.
