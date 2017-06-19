Analysis indicates partisan gerrymandering has benefited GOP
In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. An Associated Press analysis, using a new statistical method of calculating partisan advantage, finds traditional battlegrounds such as Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida and Virginia were among those with significant Republican advantages in their U.S. or state House races in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport rec...
|Fri
|American_Infidel
|1
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 23
|gAIL
|307
|Latest: Canadian man charged in stabbing of air...
|Jun 22
|Funny Thing
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC