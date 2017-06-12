All eyes were on Tupac Shakur during 1993 show in Flint

Marijuana smoke trailed Tupac Shakur as he entered the Capitol Theatre front door with a five of his Thug Life partners. Instead of being introduced from behind the curtains, the 23-year-old rapper strolled through the middle of the crowd of maybe 100 or so ticket holders, including popular Flint artist MC Breed , to headline his first show in downtown Flint.

