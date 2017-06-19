89-year-old Ohio man suffers broken leg in I-75 crash
At 12:36 p.m. on June 18, Bay County Sheriff's deputies responded to northbound Interstate 75 at Coggins Road for a two-vehicle collision. They arrived to find a heavily damaged 2012 Lincoln SUV with an Ohio license plate in the roadway and a Chevrolet Impala in the center median, Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Why Steve Harvey's joke about Flint's water cri...
|Jun 18
|Teyla
|3
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jun 13
|yoga boy 69
|302
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC