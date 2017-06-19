89-year-old Ohio man suffers broken l...

89-year-old Ohio man suffers broken leg in I-75 crash

16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

At 12:36 p.m. on June 18, Bay County Sheriff's deputies responded to northbound Interstate 75 at Coggins Road for a two-vehicle collision. They arrived to find a heavily damaged 2012 Lincoln SUV with an Ohio license plate in the roadway and a Chevrolet Impala in the center median, Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham said.

