2012: Tory Prime Minister David Cameron declares war on "Safety Culture"

The reality is that the alleged health-and-safety-gone-made overreach was almost always an urban legend, a rule that didn't exist and never existed . In their brilliant, beautifully written and beautifully researched 2014 book, In the Interests of Safety , Tracey Brown and Michael Hanlon from Sense about Science showed how tabloids, petty bosses and bureaucrats, and credulous members of the public invented the excesses of "Safety Culture" -- while actual health and safety pros soberly and cautiously put forward the rules that stopped us all from dying of food poisoning, defective cars, or in terrible blazes in firetrap buildings.

