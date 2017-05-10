Woman gets a year behind bars for fat...

Woman gets a year behind bars for fatal Flint stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A 22-year-old Flint woman who pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Chester Ward III will spend up to a year behind bars. On Monday, May 8, Genesee Circuit Judge Judith Fullerton sentenced Mirah Evans to serve a year in county jail, with no credit for the year she already spent behind bars during court proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 37 min new jersey 21,021
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 9 hr Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Wed Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC