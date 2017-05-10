Woman gets a year behind bars for fatal Flint stabbing
A 22-year-old Flint woman who pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Chester Ward III will spend up to a year behind bars. On Monday, May 8, Genesee Circuit Judge Judith Fullerton sentenced Mirah Evans to serve a year in county jail, with no credit for the year she already spent behind bars during court proceedings.
