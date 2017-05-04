Warning to Flint residents: Pay water bill or lose home

Thousands of Flint, Mich., residents have been warned that they could lose their homes if they don't pay outstanding water bills -- even as the city has just begun replacing lead-tainted pipes after a contamination crisis linked to a dozen deaths. Warning letters were mailed to 8,002 residents in April, according to the city, a few weeks after state officials ended a program that was paying the majority of their water bills.

