Warning issued about fake Facebook page circulating for Hoop 4 Water event

A warning has been issued by the Morris Peterson Jr. Foundation about a fake Facebook page circulating regarding an upcoming celebrity basketball game set to raise money to aid in the Flint water crisis. "DO NOT PURCHASE TICKETS via the Facebook page photographed below," reads the message that advising of the actual places to purchase tickets for the May 20 Hoop 4 Water game at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

