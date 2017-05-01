Warning issued about fake Facebook page circulating for Hoop 4 Water event
A warning has been issued by the Morris Peterson Jr. Foundation about a fake Facebook page circulating regarding an upcoming celebrity basketball game set to raise money to aid in the Flint water crisis. "DO NOT PURCHASE TICKETS via the Facebook page photographed below," reads the message that advising of the actual places to purchase tickets for the May 20 Hoop 4 Water game at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|16 hr
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC