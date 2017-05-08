Volunteers sought for Flint Tral River Watchers program
The newly expanded program Flint River Watchers program is searching for volunteers to help will patrols along the waterway over the summer months. Volunteers are needed from May through the end of October for the program in which participants on golf carts will patrol along University Avenue, from Mill Street to Ballenger Highway.
