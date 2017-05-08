Volunteers sought for Flint Tral Rive...

Volunteers sought for Flint Tral River Watchers program

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The newly expanded program Flint River Watchers program is searching for volunteers to help will patrols along the waterway over the summer months. Volunteers are needed from May through the end of October for the program in which participants on golf carts will patrol along University Avenue, from Mill Street to Ballenger Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr thorium 21,011
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 2 I like panties 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC