Unsanitized dishes and other Flint-ar...

Unsanitized dishes and other Flint-area restaurant violations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Below is a list of Genesee County restaurants that had "priority" or "priority foundation" violations, according to health department reports. According to Michigan food law and code, "priority items are a measurable action that directly eliminates or reduces a hazard associated with foodborne illness prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 4 hr Bob 299
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr new jersey 21,019
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) 20 hr Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC