Three injured after rollover crash in Flint
Flint police and firefighters were called out around 6:30 p.m. May 18 to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Patrick Street for a crash and found a Dodge Journey on its roof and heavy front end damage to a Jeep Cherokee. There were two occupants in the Journey and one in the Cherokee, police said.
