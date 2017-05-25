This Woman Helped Save Flint

This Woman Helped Save Flint

LeeAnne Walters, a resident of Flint, Michigan, helped save the city from a lead water crisis by teaching herself water chemistry and collecting water samples. WALTERS : We were watching people hold up bags of hair and we were experiencing hair loss.

