'That ain't our mama': Grieving family finds stranger in casket
A Michigan woman's family gathered at Swanson Funeral Home last week to say their goodbyes, but found a stranger in her casket. Dunn said the family was stunned to find another person in his mother Alice Dunn's casket at the funeral home in Flint, Michigan.
