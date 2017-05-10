Teen gets jail for binding, stomping dog to death
A Flint teen will spend up to a year behind bars for stomping a dog to death and binding its face and feet with electrical tape as punishment for urinating on clothing. On Wednesday, May 10, Genesee Circuit Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut sentenced Jessica Lou Brown, 18, to spend a year in the county jail -- with nearly two month's credit -- for her role in the dog's death.
