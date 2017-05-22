Supreme Court rejects businessesa challenge to Michigan tax

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder testifies on the tainted water scandal in the city of Flint, Michigan, during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 17, 2016. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder testifies on the tainted water scandal in the city of Flint, Michigan, during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.