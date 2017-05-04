Study: Drinking water violations plague Florida
A new study shows people in Florida are exposed to more unsafe drinking water than just about any other state. In it, more than 1,000 violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act were reported in water treatment plants across Florida, including 278 for high levels of lead and copper, 342 for traces of disinfectants, and others for chemicals linked to health hazards.
