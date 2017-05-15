SPE announces Plastics for Life Global Parts Competition winners
The Society of Plastics Engineers has announced the winners of the 4th annual Plastics for Life Global Parts Competition. The competition was from among a wide range of parts that had already won in competitions at previous SPE events during the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC