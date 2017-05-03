Shootout puts Flint water distribution site at church on lockdown
A water distribution site at West Court Street Church of God was placed on lockdown after police say 4-6 people began shooting at each other on Flint's west side and struck multiple houses and vehicles. Flint police received several 911 calls around noon Wednesday, May 3, for shots fired in the area of West Court Street and Mann Avenue, near Ballenger Highway, by group that appeared to be in their late teens.
