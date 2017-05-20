See the damage done by vandals to water service line equipment in Flint
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said a crew with WT Stevens Construction Inc. discovered a burned truck and damage dome to other equipment when they showed up at a staging area where equipment had been left in a parking lot behind the shuttered Bryant Elementary School on Friday, May 12. The crew was preparing to work on water service line replacements, part of a massive effort to replace 6,000 of the connector pipes this year. "I don't know what a motive could be," Weaver said at the site on East Pierson Road in Flint's 1st Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC