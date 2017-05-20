See the damage done by vandals to water service line equipment in Flint

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said a crew with WT Stevens Construction Inc. discovered a burned truck and damage dome to other equipment when they showed up at a staging area where equipment had been left in a parking lot behind the shuttered Bryant Elementary School on Friday, May 12. The crew was preparing to work on water service line replacements, part of a massive effort to replace 6,000 of the connector pipes this year. "I don't know what a motive could be," Weaver said at the site on East Pierson Road in Flint's 1st Ward.

