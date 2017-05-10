Researchers advise Flint residents to run water longer to flush bacteria
Researchers say Flint residents can cut down on bacteria in their water by running faucets longer than times recommended by filter manufacturers but haven't concluded there's a bacteria problem here. A research team led by the University of Michigan and Wayne State University is suggesting that people concerned about bacteria should follow a new regiment when they first draw water in the morning and after long periods of not having used their water.
