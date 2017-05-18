Report says Flint employees 'wanted a second shot' treating water again

Flint water treatment plant workers "wanted a second shot" to prove they could safely process water for the city and feel crushed now that it's unlikely to happen, according to a story published by the American Water Works Association. The AWWA story, dated May 11, quoted consultant Nick Pizzi, who has trained plant operators and managers here since September 2016, as saying the employees "feel so bad" that the Flint water crisis happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.